Philips Hue refurb sale goes live: Gradient Lightstrip $207, Play lamps $70, more from $36

-
Save now From $36

Best Buy has now launched a certified refurbished Philips Hue sale, discounting a selection of the brand’s popular smart home lights and accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board and everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Most notably from the sale, you can score the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip in various sizes starting at $206.99 for the 55-inch offering. Also on sale are the 65-inch strip at $224.99, as well as the 75-inch version at $251.99. Marking only the second discounts yet, these are the best since July and down from the usual up to $280 price tags.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the new Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV. While it’ll work on its own, in order to fully take advantage of the addressable color lighting, these pair well with the Hue Sync Box for turning exactly what’s on the screen into vibrant bias lighting. Over 445 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable refurbished Philips Hue deals:

If you’d prefer for some more contemperay smart home fixtures, we’re currently tracking the first discount on Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit starter set at $250. That’s alongside all of its other Shapes lighting panels, which are on sale from $60 with much of the same HomeKit control and modular functionality in tow.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

