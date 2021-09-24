Bundle Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 and ANC Buds 2 from $330 (Save $70)

Amazon is now bundling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundled with the new Galaxy Buds 2 starting at $329.99 for the 40mm style. Just add both the wearable and earbuds to your cart for the price to automatically drop. With as much as $70 in savings, you’re looking at one of the best values to date on the two latest additions to Samsung’s stable. You can also save on the larger 44mm style and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alongside the bundle offers above, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing its first standalone cash discount. Down to $329.99 at Amazon, those who haven’t wanted to pick up the new wearable in one of the package promotions can now save $20 from the list price. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Though if you are looking to round out the package of your new Samsung setup, a series of the brand’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and other gear are on sale. On tap here, you’ll be able to take as much as 40% off while scoring new all-time lows in the process.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

