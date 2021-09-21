Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung’s official Qi chargers headlined by its Wireless Charger Pad Duo for $35.99 shipped. With a normal $60 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 40% in savings attached. This also undercuts our previous mention by $14. If you’re rocking one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy handsets and smartwatches, this accessory is a perfect way to streamline your setup. The 2-in-1 charger can refuel a smartphone at up to 10W thanks to the main Qi pad, while a secondary charging surface allows you to top off one of Samsung’s Galaxy wearables. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more from $30.

Amazon is also discounting the official Samsung Convertible 9W Qi Wireless Charging Stand to $29.99. Delivering 20% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low, this is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board. With a 2-in-1 design, this wireless charger from Samsung can convert between a traditional flat Qi pad into an upright model with a built-in folding kickstand. It can dish out 9W of power to everything from the latest Samsung handsets to earbuds and more, which certainly plays into the versatility of the folding design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other official Samsung chargers:

Samsung Convertible 9W Qi Charging Stand features:

Two charging coils inside allow you to comfortably keep your eyes on the screen without changing the orientation. Place it in landscape to finish your TV show or, if you’re in the middle of a video call, you can keep your phone upright. Get back to your work or playtime quickly with the Fast Wireless Charging capability. Harnessing a maximum of 9W of power, it helps ensure you don’t have to wait too long to get back to 100% battery.

