Bake up a storm with Amazon Basics’ silicone baking sheets for under $3.50 apiece (New low)

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of its Basics Silicone Baking Sheets for $13.94 Prime shipped. Typically fetching about $22, today’s 37% savings mark a new all-time low. Perfect for fall baking, these silicone cookie sheets couldn’t be easier to use. I personally employ a set in my kitchen, and not only do they help me reduce waste, but my cookies wind up with a clean, even bake as well. And they’re good for more than just baking – non-stick and oven safe to up to 480 degrees, you can use them for roasting veggies, preparing seasonal meals, or whatever you’ve got a taste for. Hit the jump to keep reading.

If you love to bake as much as I do, then throwing in a set of these Amazon Basics silicone baking cups for $7 is an easy recommendation. They’re colorful, easy to clean, and make it a cinch to try out new recipes whenever I feel like it. I never have to worry if I’ve run out of paper cups, and the spritely design makes them a joy to create with.

Head on over to our home goods guide if you’re hankering for more ways to spruce up your kitchen. We’re currently tracking some impressive 55% savings on the Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer, so you can round out your oven-made goodies with some oil-free crispy ones as well.

Amazon Basics Silicon Baking Sheets feature:

  • 4 non-stick silicone baking mats for easy and convenient baking
  • No need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper
  • Oven-safe up to 480 degrees F
  • Fits half-sheet size pans; easy to clean
  • Each baking mat measures approximately 11.6×16.5 inches (LxW)

