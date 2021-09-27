Land a Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer on your countertop at 55% off, now $45 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, you’re looking at up to 55% off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the 6-quart capacity and adjustable temperature settings from 90- to 400-degrees, this one carries a series of built-in preset cooking modes including air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate. All of which is controlled via the touchscreen controls and sit alongside a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, and a matte black finish that will fit in nicely with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

As is usually the case with these daily deal air fryer offers, the value above is going to be hard to beat overall. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a model with a 6-quart capacity for less than $45 right now, but if you can do with a smaller option for side dishes and the like, there are savings to be had. This Chefman 2-Quart Air TurboFry sells for $37.50 on Amazon where it is among the more popular options.

We are also still tracking a big-time offer on Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo alongside everything else in our home goods guide. Make sure you check out these offers on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuums as well as the ongoing Monoprice Monopalooza desk, furniture, home theater, and more sale.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700-watt heating system deliver fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5-lb. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

