Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W USB-C iPhone charger: $12, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 45% off a selection of popular Anker USB charging accessories. Standouts:
- 7.5W iPhone 12 Magnetic Qi charger: $19.99, stand +Airpods charger: $26.99
- Slim 10,000mAh USB-C/A battery: $27.99, add USB-C AC charger: $29.99
- 20W USB-C PIQ plug (perfect for iPhones): $11.99, add 2 USB-C MFI cables: $19.99
- Surge Protector/ Power Strip 6 outlet + 30W USB-C/A: $32.95
- much more
About Anker USB-C 20W PIQ charger:
- Charge Faster: A 20W USB-C port provides enough power to charge the iPhone 13 series from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s 3× faster than with an original 5W charger.
- Compact and Portable: The compact design features a foldable plug to offer effortless portability.
- Wide Compatibility: Provides up to 20W charging to most flagship phones including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as smartwatches and earbuds.
- Superior Safety: Our exclusive MultiProtect safety system combines overvoltage protection, temperature control, and more to provide all-round protection for you and your devices.
- What You Get: PowerPort III 20W, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service (cable not included).
