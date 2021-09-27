August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit falls to new all-time low at $99 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the August HomeKit Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $150 these days, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $35 under previous mentions. Bringing smart home control to your front door, the August Smart Lock Pro arrives with HomeKit support thanks to the bundled connect bridge alongside intregration with Alexa and Assistant. While ditching physical keys is just one perk, there’s also the ability to check the status from anywhere for some added peace of mind as well as auto-locking features and more. Head below for more.

At the $99 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-compatible alternative that sells for less. So if bringing a front door upgrade home is only worth it with Siri integration, then the lead deal is certainly your best bet. Though if you’re looking for an alternative that’s a bit more stylish, the Level Bolt delivers an invisible design alongside the same HomeKit support.

If you’d prefer for some more contemperay smart home fixtures, we’re currently tracking the first discount on Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit starter set at $250. That’s alongside all of its other Shapes lighting panels, which are on sale from $60 with much of the same HomeKit control and modular functionality in tow.

August HomeKit Smart Lock Pro features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately). Wireless requirements-2.4GHertz Wi-Fi network. Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included. Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through dash replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!