This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens to your yard at $15 (Reg. $28)

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor LED Solar-powered Floodlight for $15.38 with the code JESLED45 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $28, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this model. This outdoor LED light are perfect for illuminating your yard with ease. No wiring is required as they’re solar-powered and have internal rechargeable batteries. There are three different modes, ranging from the light being off and only turning on when motion is detected, being dim and going brighter with motion, and then a mode where it stays at 30% brightness and goes to 100% with motion. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar light is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to JESLED’s light above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $9, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Don’t forget that today only, LUTEC’s outdoor floodlights are on sale from just $18.50. There’s quite a bit discounted here, with up to 50% off available across a variety of products. Plus, if you’re in the DIY realm, check out this sale we recently found on RYOBI’s combo set at $199.

More on the JESLED Outdoor LED Light:

JESLED 3 Head solar security lights built-in 80 pieces SMD2835 LED with 6000K excellent 1050 illuminations, which brighter and safer than other 70leds wall lights. ②360° independently adjustable solar panel and spotlights, can be rotated to any angle for your requirements, that provide wider and more flexible range of light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!