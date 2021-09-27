LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Amazon + lamps, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LUTEC (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off its outdoor motion lighting, indoor lamps, and more. One standout is the LUTEC Halogen Motion-Activated Dual-Head Floodlight for $22.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A great way to bring a sense of security to your outdoor space without spending a fortune on a smart option, this one provides 180-degrees of motion detection with an adjustable lighting timer, and 360-degree illumination across the dual-head design. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase here as well. More deals and details below. 

If it’s just some simple outdoor floodlighting you’re after, the LUTEC P6221B 1130 Lumen 15 Watt LED Dual-Head model is also on sale today for $18.47 Prime shipped. Also around 25% off the going rate, this is great lower-cost alternative with a solid warranty for years of coverage, just don’t expect to get the motion detection on this one. 

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s LUTEC Gold Box for additional deals on outdoor lighting, bedroom lamps, and much more starting from $16 Prime shipped right here

Not intelligent enough for your needs? Check out today’s August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit deal and then head right over to our latest Nanoleaf deals for some great offers on smart home lighting starting from $60 shipped

More on the LUTEC Halogen Motion-Activated Floodlight:

  • Motion-Activated: The wide sensing angle of 180degrees detects motion up to 19.69ft-65.62ft away, detecting motion more accurately with its sensitive motion sensor. The adjustable timer can be set for tests, 1, 3 or 10 minutes.
  • Manual override option allows light to operate constantly for selected period of time
  • 360° adjustable Dual light heads: Adjustable heads provide a customizable coverage area. Perfect led security lighting for outdoor dark, secluded areas, walkways, entryway areas.

