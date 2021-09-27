Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon

Amazon is now rolling out a pair of discounts on Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pros starting at $1,149.99 shipped for the 256GB model. Those who are in need of additional storage can grab the 512GB capacity for $1,349.99. In either case, you’re looking at $149 in savings and the second-best prices we’ve seen across the board. These are also the lowest offers since July, as well.

While we typically see markdowns on Apple’s latest MacBook Air (now $149 off, too) its more capable counterpart hasn’t been graced with as many markdowns. Today’s M1 MacBook Pro sale delivers a notable chance to see what M1 is all about with a 13-inch Retina display pairing with 17-hour battery life and a sleek build. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM to pair with the up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

If you’d like to take advantage of M1 in a more compact package and the latest MacBook Air won’t suit your needs, go check out the ongoing discount we spotted on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Delivering a new all-time low, you can save $149 on the most recent edition of the tablet with Thunderbolt and an eye-catching Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!