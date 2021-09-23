Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display now $149 off (New low)

Amazon now offers Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $1,149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $149 off the going rate, $49 under the previous discount, and still one of the first markdowns overall. You can also save on the entry-level 128GB model at $999, taking $100 off the going rate.

Regardless of which model you go with, you’re looking at Apple’s new flagship iPad Pro that rocks a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. While its ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is already a big selling point, there’s also 1,600 nits of peak brightness to sweeten the experience. That’s alongside added Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, on top of all the usual features like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Not to mention, the new M1 chip to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Over on the accessory side of your step into the world of iPadOS, you can still bring home the companion Apple Pencil 2 for $110 right now. Ideal for its precision input features as well as helping you hand-write notes or scribble up some digital art, it’s an easy recommendation for getting the most out of your iPad Pro. But then don’t forget that one of the very first Amazon discounts yet has gone live on the white Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, too.

But if it’s another way to take iPadOS for a spin, we’ve got you covered there, too. Both of the all-new offerings from Apple are currently seeing pre-order discounts ahead of launching tomorrow, with the iPad mini 2021 dropping to $460 alongside its entry-level 10.2-inch counterpart at $299. Though the second-best prices yet are still up for grabs on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air at $99 off, as well.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

