Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset debuts with sleek look and costs 45% less than wireless unit

With an ever-growing number of people working from home, many are now snatching up the opportunity to outfit their home office with gear that is not only functional but looks nice as well. Many will agree that Microsoft has been firing on all cylinders in this department, bringing a wide variety of clean-looking peripherals to market. The new Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset certainly falls into this category, offering a sleek appearance that’s also paired with Type-C connectivity. It largely mirrors the Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset while kicking battery-related concerns to the curb. Continue reading to learn more.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset embraces Type-C connectivity

Surprisingly, Microsoft’s latest headset actually adds a wire to one of its existing products. While some may see this as a step backward, others could see it as an upgrade that will just work when on important work calls. As its name implies, the new Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset relies on a Type-C port for connectivity.

Microsoft touts the headset as having a “comfortable on-ear design with lightweight, padded ear cups for all-day wear.” That’s paired with a noise-reducing microphone, stereo-quality audio, and a remote with built-in call controls that make it simple to toggle mute, tweak volume, and more. Like Microsoft’s new Xbox Headset, this offering wields a mute light that makes it easy for users to glance and see whether they can be heard or not.

Pricing and availability

The new Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset is now available for pre-order at Amazon with a list price of $54.99. With a cost that is 45% less than the wireless alternative in addition to a plug-and-play design that doesn’t rely on batteries, the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset may be a more compelling device for some. Pre-orders are slated to ship as soon as September 30.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I usually prefer to avoid cables wherever possible, lately I have left myself open to them in select circumstances. One of the most common situations is when poor battery health down the road would likely lead me to replace an otherwise fully functional device.

This could make the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset a better alternative in the long term when compared with its wireless counterpart. That’s if users can get over the thought of using a wire again after years of wireless connectivity being the norm. Once over the hump, some folks may end up preferring the simplicity of just plugging in this headset whenever it’s needed.

