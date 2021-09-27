Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro is ‘summer’s most value-packed speaker’ at low of $102

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $101.98 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a return to the low that we’ve tracked, and beats our previous mention by $0.01. Delivering a high fidelity 360-degree audio wherever you place it. This comes from the dual-passive radiator for “heavy-hitting low notes” and the enhanced XBass technology lets you really get the party going. With dual 5,000mAh batteries, it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. That’s actually playback time, not just standby, so you can listen to music for multiple days before having to plug back in. We called it “summer’s most value-packed speaker” in our hands-on review.

Looking for something more compact? Well, JBL’s FLIP 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is small and easy to take with you at $99. Of course, there’s always the Oontz Angle 3 at $26. Either of these options would be a great alternative for those on tighter budgets or size constraints, though you’ll be missing out on some features like Tribit’s XBass technology and 24 hour battery life.

For on-the-go listening, consider picking up JBL’s Live PRO+ true wireless earbuds. Delivering adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds sport a similar battery life rating, though bring an additional four hours to the table with a total of 28 hours of playback. Coming in at $140, this is a match for the Amazon low, making today a great time to purchase.

Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker features:

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!