JBL’s Live PRO+ true wireless earbuds with ANC return to Amazon low at $140

-
AmazonHeadphonesjbl
Amazon low $140

Amazon is offering the JBL Live PRO+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. These earbuds deliver JBL’s signature sound and offer “small but powerful” 11mm dynamic drivers. With adaptive noise cancellation, you’ll be able to enjoy a distraction-free listening experience while wearing these earbuds. Plus, the three microphones here deliver “perfect call quality.” There’s also up to 28-hours of battery life, letting you go all day without having to charge. You’ll find built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which helps with hands-free commands. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $45 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find AKG-tuned speakers here.

Prefer OnePlus? Check out the OnePlus 8T at $499, or bundle with the Buds Pro for $599. This is a great way to upgrade both your phone and earbuds at the same with while also saving up to $250. Sound interesting? Check out our deal coverage to learn more.

More on the JBL Live PRO+ Earbuds:

  • JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: These wireless earphones provide the best audio solution for any device, Live Pro+ TWS headphones are small but powerful, with 11mm dynamic drivers for extraordinary JBL Signature Sound all day, every day.
  • ADAPTIVE NOISE CANCELLING: Zero distractions when it’s time to focus on your studies or get your groove on from these Bluetooth earbuds. And if you want to hear the world around you without removing your headphones, Smart Ambient sharpens the sounds of your surroundings.
  • CLEAR MICROPHONE: The Live Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds feature 3-mic technology, so you get perfect call quality. A feedback mic ensures wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, dual beamforming mics to capture your voice with crystal clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

jbl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This popular trunk organizer keeps it all tidy for $16 ...
Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upri...
Arlo’s Ultra 2 4K HomeKit security system has col...
ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from...
Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin̵...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank...
This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

This popular trunk organizer keeps it all tidy for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

$16 Learn More
37% off

Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upright for just $3 (Save 37%)

$3 Learn More
Save now

Arlo’s Ultra 2 4K HomeKit security system has color night vision at $480, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Clean your home

ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from $170 with new lows at Amazon

From $170 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin’s $85 SoundForm adapter (First discount)

$85 Learn More
40% off

Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles: Watches, handbags, backpacks, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Save $140

Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

From $349 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $28 (Save 20%), more

From $3 Learn More