JBL’s Live PRO+ true wireless earbuds with ANC return to Amazon low at $140

Amazon is offering the JBL Live PRO+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. These earbuds deliver JBL’s signature sound and offer “small but powerful” 11mm dynamic drivers. With adaptive noise cancellation, you’ll be able to enjoy a distraction-free listening experience while wearing these earbuds. Plus, the three microphones here deliver “perfect call quality.” There’s also up to 28-hours of battery life, letting you go all day without having to charge. You’ll find built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which helps with hands-free commands. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $45 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find AKG-tuned speakers here.

Prefer OnePlus? Check out the OnePlus 8T at $499, or bundle with the Buds Pro for $599. This is a great way to upgrade both your phone and earbuds at the same with while also saving up to $250. Sound interesting? Check out our deal coverage to learn more.

More on the JBL Live PRO+ Earbuds:

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: These wireless earphones provide the best audio solution for any device, Live Pro+ TWS headphones are small but powerful, with 11mm dynamic drivers for extraordinary JBL Signature Sound all day, every day.

ADAPTIVE NOISE CANCELLING: Zero distractions when it’s time to focus on your studies or get your groove on from these Bluetooth earbuds. And if you want to hear the world around you without removing your headphones, Smart Ambient sharpens the sounds of your surroundings.

CLEAR MICROPHONE: The Live Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds feature 3-mic technology, so you get perfect call quality. A feedback mic ensures wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, dual beamforming mics to capture your voice with crystal clarity.

