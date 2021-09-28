Amazon’s ‘Made in the USA’ WAG dog treats and food now 30% off with deals from just $4

-
30% off From $4

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of its WAG dog food and treats starting from $4 Prime shipped. One standout here is the 6-ounce package of WAG Amazon Brand Soft & Tender American Jerky Dog Treats for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $6 or so, this is roughly 30% off the going rate and a great chance to stock up or give them a try for the first time. Made in the USA with American beef, there are no added poultry by-products, grain, corn, soy, wheat, hormones, or artificial colors. They are great as a “training aid or reward” and can be broken in half to double the yield. Head below for more Amazon WAG dog food and treat deals. 

Amazon WAG dog food/treat deals:

If you’re new to Amazon’s WAG dog food and treat lineup, you’ll want to swing by our 2021 feature piece for more details. Long story short, it’s a great way to save big all year round on treats and food for your furry friends with constant sales to ensure you’re stocked up at well below full price. 

More on the WAG American Jerky Dog Treats:

  • Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world
  • American Beef is the #1 ingredient
  • Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand
  • No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China

