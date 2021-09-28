Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October – Gryffindor Dorms, more

Today, we’re getting a first look at what kinds of promotions and freebies we can expect from the LEGO Group come Ocotober. Its latest Store Calendar has arrived, showcasing some of the upcoming sets hitting store shelves at the start of next month. More excitingly, there’s a few new gifts with purchase to lock in including Harry Potter creations and more.

LEGO Gryffindor Dorms debuts as October freebie

The most notable of the freebies for October is giving builders looking to expand their collection of the Wizarding World a chance to score an exclusive kit. Entering as the Harry Potter Gryffindor Dorms, this small build expands the recent additions to Hogwarts we’ve seen as the first time that the bunks of Harry and Ron have been assembled in LEGO form.

There’s no specific part count available yet, though the build sits on a 16 x 8 stud base plate and includes a bunk, chest, and some other accessories. The more interesting aspect will surely be the Harry and Ron minifigures that round out the set with some wizard cards.

The LEGO Gryffindor Dorms will be available exclusively in orders over $100, and you’ll need to buy Harry Potter sets in order to lock in the gift with purchase. Starting toward the end of the month, you’ll have to make that purchase starting on October 25 through November 7 in order to score this LEGO freebie. Shop all of the latest LEGO Harry Potter sets right here to plan out your shopping.

Alongside the new Harry Potter Gryffindor Dorms set, the LEGO Group is also rolling out some other gift with purchases in other themes. Check out all of the promotions down below for the details:

Other LEGO October freebies:

LEGO Friends Flower Cart from October 1-31 | Spend $40 or more

LEGO City Ocean Diver from October 1-24 | Spend $40 or more

Rebuildable Flying Car from October 18-24 | Spend $120 or more

Harry Potter Hermione’s Study Desk from October 25-November 7 | Spend $40 or more In-store only

Special Holiday Treat from October 30-31 | Wear a costume

9to5Toys’ Take

The holiday season is inching closer, and that means we’ll likely be seeing some pretty enticing promotions to encourage LEGO builders to pick up some new creations. Things are already ramping up come October, with a pretty notable freebie available for Harry Potter fans. The only disappointing thing there is that there aren’t any new kits to go alongside the build.

Sure, the Hogwarts Icons – Collectors’ Edition that launched earlier in the month is there. But for builders who bought all of the latest creations right when they dropped, it seems a bit disappointing to see an exclusive set released locked behind the gift with purchase paywall. For everyone else, it seems like a pretty compelling reason to pick up some of this year’s sets from a Wizarding World.

