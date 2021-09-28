Lenovo’s latest 14-inch Chromebook 3 plummets to new low at $169 (Up to $110 off)

Best Buy is currently offering Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $169 shipped. With a going rate of about $270, though currently listed for $239 on Amazon, you can save up to $110 today and mark the best price we’ve tracked at $50 under our previous mention. Bringing all the power and ease of Google’s Chrome OS to a 14-inch FHD display, Lenovo’s Chromebook 3 is a great option for students or younger members of the family. It sports 64GB of onboard storage, plus up to 100GB of cloud storage through Google Drive, an HD webcam for online learning and Zoom meetings, and microSD support. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

To make sure your new Chromebook is safe on-the-go, or just getting to and from class, I’d recommend investing in a suitable laptop sleeve like this Amazon Basics one for $11. The body is compact and form-fitting, so it’s perfect for sliding into a backpack or saddlebag, and the extra padding should help keep it safe from small drops or dings. Plus, they come in a variety of colors for whatever your personal style might be.

Speaking of backpacks, you might also be interested in Timbuk2’s massive Garage Sale for cuts up to 50% off its selection of bags, luggage, backpacks, and more. Whether you’re touting Lenovo’s Chromebook 3, a MacBook, or any number of devices around, Timbuk2 has tons of popular options available, so get take a look while these savings last.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-14″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by a MediaTek processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, it’ll seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

