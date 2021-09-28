Load up on Tide laundry detergent at Amazon from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsTide
30% off $8.50

Amazon is now offering Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy 10x Duty Liquid Laundry Detergent (59-loads) for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Original and Free & Gentle scents marked down to $8.99 Prime shipped. Simply clip the $3 on-page coupons and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price where available. Regularly around $12 or more at Amazon, this is up to 30% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while the price is right. You’re looking at up to 64-loads of laundry for around $9 here (depending on your scent of choice), all of which is compatible with cold/hot water loads as well as HE-rated machines. More details below. 

A great addition to your laundry detergent haul would be a fresh package of dryer sheets. Using your savings you can scoop up this 120-pack at Amazon for under $4 Prime shipped and be set for another couple months or more. 

Once the laundry room is taken care, it’s time to start thinking about the closet. Our fashion hub is filled with notable price drops from top brands to refresh your fall wardrobe at a discount. Just some of the discounts right now include the Oakley Mid-Season Sale as well as Timbuk2’s Garage Sale, these Bass Pro new markdowns, and today’s Gold Box offers on women’s cardigans and skirts from $12

More on the Tide Hygienic 10x Duty Liquid Laundry Detergent:

  • Innovative liquid detergent technology gets between the fibers to clean hidden dirt
  • Designed with 10 concentrated cleaning actives to remove visible and invisible
  • Provides a deep, hygienic clean even in case of tough stains
  • Works in all machines and water conditions
  • The original scent you love

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Tide

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first ...
It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket...
Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.5...
Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200...
This surge protector delivers six AC outlets and three ...
LG’s 32-inch Ergo UltraFine 4K USB-C Monitor clam...
SKIL’s brushless 4.5-in. angle grinder sees price...
iRobot’s regularly $500+ pet hair-ready Roomba 96...
Show More Comments

Related

First deal!

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first price drop to $220 + more from $130

$130+ Learn More

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

35% off

It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set at $11 Prime shipped (35% off)

$11 Learn More
$250 off

Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers up to $250 off with deals from $150

$150+ Learn More

Amazon debuts the first Blink Video Doorbell alongside floodlight and solar panel mounts

31% off

Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.50 Prime shipped (Up to 31% off)

From $11.50 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200 off + more from $57 shipped

$200 Learn More
Reg. $15

This surge protector delivers six AC outlets and three USB ports for $12.50 on Amazon

$12.50 Learn More