Load up on Tide laundry detergent at Amazon from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy 10x Duty Liquid Laundry Detergent (59-loads) for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Original and Free & Gentle scents marked down to $8.99 Prime shipped. Simply clip the $3 on-page coupons and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price where available. Regularly around $12 or more at Amazon, this is up to 30% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while the price is right. You’re looking at up to 64-loads of laundry for around $9 here (depending on your scent of choice), all of which is compatible with cold/hot water loads as well as HE-rated machines. More details below.

More on the Tide Hygienic 10x Duty Liquid Laundry Detergent:

Innovative liquid detergent technology gets between the fibers to clean hidden dirt

Designed with 10 concentrated cleaning actives to remove visible and invisible

Provides a deep, hygienic clean even in case of tough stains

Works in all machines and water conditions

The original scent you love

