Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard works with Apple's all-new 10.2-inch iPad at $109

Reg. $140 $109

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $109 shipped. While you’d typically pay $140, today’s offer takes 22% off while undercutting our previous mention by $1 to deliver the second-best price to date. Compatible with all of the latest 10.2-inch iPads, including the all-new model that just launched earlier in the month (still on sale right here), Logitech’s Rugged Folio delivers an upgraded typing experience. Alongside the integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector, you’re looking at a rugged build with folio design and built-in kickstand. Head below for more.

A great companion to your iPad or workstation overall for those who don’t want to go with the dedicated folio offering above would be the new Logitech Keys-To-Go. This keyboard arrives with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack. Its $70 price tag also saves you some extra cash from the lead deal, too.

Though for the latest from Logitech, don’t forget that today the new MX Keys Mini launched and we took a hands-on look at the latest experience. Delivering all of the features of its full MX Keys, this new version packs that typing prowess into a miniature design. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and review right here.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys.

