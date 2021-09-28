MSI’s RTX 2070 desktop hits $1,330 + refurbished motherboards, laptops, more from $73

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished MSI gaming desktops and laptops. Free shipping is available for Prime members, though a $6 delivery fee is tacked on otherwise. Our favorite deal here is the AEGIS R 10SD Desktop with 2.9GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 2070 for $1,329.99. Originally $1,650, this saves $320 and is among the best prices you’ll pay for a similarly-specced system, if you can even find one in stock.

Delivering an i7-10700F processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a RTX 2070 Super graphics card, MSI’s desktop is great for the gamer or content creator. Right now, it’s hard to find any graphics card at MSRP, let alone below $1,000 for the card itself in many circumstances. This setup gives you a full desktop, that’s quite powerful, without having to fight the shortages. NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super is more than powerful enough to play most AAA titles at 1440p 60FPS, with many hitting 144FPS or greater. Plus, whenever you’re ready for an upgrade, just remove the 2070 Super, slot in your new GPU, and you’ll be ready to go. Ships with a 6-month MSI warranty. Head on over to Woot for other great systems to save on, including motherboards and desktops in all price ranges from $73.

If you can’t drop over $1,300 on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with an 11th Generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the RTX 3050 TI graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get a RTX 2070 or desktop i7 processor, but at $950, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Looking for a way to upgrade your console gaming setup? Consider picking up LG’s OLED TVs which feature HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rates, and more at up to $500 off. This is the perfect pair with the fact that Microsoft just announced Dolby Vision gaming support for Xbox Series X|S.

More on the MSI AEGIS R 10SD Desktop:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz (up to 4.8GHz) 16MB cache 8-core processor

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power

1TB SATA hard drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics

