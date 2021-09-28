Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

-
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft
Top of the Xbox Series X

While both the Series X|S and PlayStation 5 support Dolby Vision, neither system has offered the high-end HDR technology for gaming…until now. Today, Microsoft is releasing Dolby Vision gaming for both the Series X and Series S, launching with over 100 titles either ready to go or coming soon. This is in addition to the thousands of classic HDR10 and Auto HDR games that are already on the market, all of which will be seeing improved picture quality with Dolby Vision. How can you get this and what does it mean for the next generation of gaming? Let’s take a closer look.

What is Dolby Vision and why does it matter in gaming?

We’ve already gone in-depth as to what Dolby Vision is previously, but as a quick overview, it’s a high dynamic range (HDR) technology. This allows filmmakers and game developers to have areas of the screen that are both bright and dark at the same time without losing fidelity. Dolby Vision separates itself from other HDR formats as being a frame-by-frame technology, instead of scene-by-scene. This means that each and every frame can have different brightness levels than the last. This more dynamic approach creates a better look overall.

This really matters in gaming because many titles feature extremely dark shadows and bright highlights, like the sky, simultaneously. The dynamic metadata that comes with Dolby Vision allows the brightness to be adjusted with each frame to more accurately reproduce different brightness levels. Before now, games were stuck with the more limited HDR10 standard. Having access to Dolby Vision in gaming on consoles means that more and more titles can become immersive like never before.

Dolby Vision won’t just help new titles, but will also offer an “improved visual experience [on] thousands of classic games”

Dolby Vision is a technology based around newer titles for sure, but that’s not where it ends. Microsoft set out for Dolby Vision to ensure that previous generation titles that currently have traditional HDR10 or Auto HDR features would benefit too. The consoles will automatically enhance your existing games to deliver a “rich, immersive experience” that’s “unrivaled by any other game console.”

9to5Toy’s take

It’s awesome to see Microsoft pushing gaming further with the Xbox Series X|S, now that they’re the first consoles to have Dolby Vision. It’s something that should be coming to Sony’s console at some point, but we’re not sure when or if it’ll actually happen. While Dolby Vision has been available on PCs, most traditional monitors don’t have Dolby Vision support. In contrast, many modern TVs support Dolby Vision, so there’s a good chance console gamers can take advantage of this technology without having to replace anything, and that’s a win for everyone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October ...
All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wir...
Best Android app deals of the day: Doctor Who, Galaxy T...
Amazon debuts the first Blink Video Doorbell alongside ...
Amazon announces new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart T...
Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for K...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xb...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $500

LG’s 2021 C1 4K OLED TVs deliver 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at new lows of up to $500 off

From $1,797 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision now $140 (Reg. up to $230)

$140 Learn More
New low

Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV at new Amazon low

$149 off Learn More
Amazon lows

Save $100 on Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 at Amazon lows

$100 off Learn More

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: They nailed comfort and sound quality [video]

Roku’s refreshed Streaming Stick 4K/+ arrive with Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and more

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October – Gryffindor Dorms, more

Save $140

JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new all-time low of $60

$60 Learn More