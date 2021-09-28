LG’s 2021 C1 4K OLED TVs deliver 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at new lows of up to $500 off

Amazon is currently offering the LG 65-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,796.99 shipped. With a retail price of $2,500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $2,100 going rate as today’s offer delivers $300 in savings while marking a new Amazon all-time low. Also on sale is the 77-inch version at $2,996.99, which is down from the usual $3,497 price tag. LG’s latest TVs are headlined by the eye-catching inclusion of OLED panels which are backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 500 Best Buy shoppers.

If you’re still keen on bringing an OLED to your home theater, but want to make out at a lower price point, LG’s entire lineup of A1 TVs are on sale right now, too. With as much as $500 in savings across the lineup, you’ll find everything from smaller 48-inch offerings to massive 75-inch models that are all fully-equipped to elevate movie night, gaming experiences, and just casual watching. Pricing starts at $1,097 and you can get all of the details right here.

Otherwise, go check out all of the other discounts in our home theater guide to kick off the week, like Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision at $140. But if your setup calls for the latest and greatest, earlier this month we saw the debut of the new Fire TV Omni series, marking Amazon’s first in-house televisions. That’s alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which brings Wi-Fi 6 to the lineup for the first time and more. You can also score some early pre-order markdowns on several of them, too.

LG 65-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

