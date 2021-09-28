This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a breeze to clean at low of $71

Amazon is now offering the NutriChef 11-piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $70.90 shipped. Originally going for $100, but more recently falling to around $85, today’s savings are a match for the all-time Amazon low. If you’re planning on moving into a new place, or looking to refresh your old mismatched cookware, this is a great way to go. Packing two sizes of frying pans, a couple heavy bottom dutch ovens, a mid-size saucepan, and some basic kitchen utensils into one package, this set has everything you’ll need to start cooking right away. I personally prefer nonstick pans for day-to-day cooking, as they’re not only easier to use, but considerably less work to clean. Head below for more.

One handy tip about caring for nonstick cookware? Use silicone utensils, every time. Nonstick and ceramic cookware is great, but the coating can become scratched when you use hard metal turners or other tools. So, I’d definitely recommend picking up this popular (and stylish) utensil set for $24. It comes with spatulas, slotted turners, soup spoons, pasta ladles, and much, much more. And even though this is already a solid price for a set this size, you’ll save even more in the long run thanks to its sturdy yet gentle design.

Interested in cooking by the campsite as well? We just tracked a great deal on this portable caribou camp stove down to $116.50. It’s crafted from heavy-duty steel and comes with a 6-foot chimney to keep your campsite free of smog and smelling delicious. Plus, the whole thing collapses into the size of a simple duffel bag, so it’s ready to hit the open road when you are.

NutriChef’s 11-piece Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Multi-Sized Cooking Pots with Lids

Durable and Long Lasting Ceramic Coating

Stain-Resistant & Easy-to-Clean

Includes Heat-Resistant Kitchen Tool Utensils

Pots & Pans Safe for Gas, Electric, Ceramic & Induction Counter Cooktops

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!