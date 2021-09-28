Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove at low of $116.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the US Stove Caribou Portable Camping Stove for $116.80 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of about $148, saving you 21% and marking a new all-time Amazon low. Now that fall is finally in full swing, you can enjoy that crisp autumn air out in the wilderness and some campfire treats to go with it. This portable stove is easy to construct and carries in a single duffel bag, with 117-square inches of cooking space to grill up all your fireside favorites. It comes complete with a 6-foot chimney pipe, flue brush, and a damper tool, and the whole thing is constructed from heavy-duty steel to last you many camping seasons to come. Hit the jump to keep reading.

To round out your new campsite kitchen, it might be worth putting those savings towards a reliable set of grill accessories like this popular kit for $17. It includes everything you’ll need to get cooking under the stars, from spatulas to skewers, tongs, a grilling knife, and more. Complete with stainless steel construction and an included storage bag, this is a great place to start if you don’t have a handy set of grilling tools at home already.

Love to cook indoors as well? Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to spice up your kitchen. We’re currently tracking some incredible 50% savings on Blendtec’s line of professional grade blenders, plus a sous-vide immersion cooker for just $46. These are great for keeping your fall meats and stews cooked to perfection, and if you like to do a little baking as well, these Amazon Basics silicone baking mats are less than $3.50 each.

US Stove Caribou portable camping stove features:

Complete camp stove kit that includes 6 feet of chimney pipe, legs, flue brush, damper tool and racks in a portable carrying case

117 Sq. In. cooking surface with included racks for drying small items or for indirect heat

Easy-adjust door damper allows for heat output adjustment

Heavy duty steel construction for reliability

Perfect for camping, backpacking, ice fishing, and hunting

