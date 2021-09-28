Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove at low of $116.50 (Save 21%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
New low $116.50

Amazon is offering the US Stove Caribou Portable Camping Stove for $116.80 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of about $148, saving you 21% and marking a new all-time Amazon low. Now that fall is finally in full swing, you can enjoy that crisp autumn air out in the wilderness and some campfire treats to go with it. This portable stove is easy to construct and carries in a single duffel bag, with 117-square inches of cooking space to grill up all your fireside favorites. It comes complete with a 6-foot chimney pipe, flue brush, and a damper tool, and the whole thing is constructed from heavy-duty steel to last you many camping seasons to come. Hit the jump to keep reading.

To round out your new campsite kitchen, it might be worth putting those savings towards a reliable set of grill accessories like this popular kit for $17. It includes everything you’ll need to get cooking under the stars, from spatulas to skewers, tongs, a grilling knife, and more. Complete with stainless steel construction and an included storage bag, this is a great place to start if you don’t have a handy set of grilling tools at home already.

Love to cook indoors as well? Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to spice up your kitchen. We’re currently tracking some incredible 50% savings on Blendtec’s line of professional grade blenders, plus a sous-vide immersion cooker for just $46. These are great for keeping your fall meats and stews cooked to perfection, and if you like to do a little baking as well, these Amazon Basics silicone baking mats are less than $3.50 each.

US Stove Caribou portable camping stove features:

  • Complete camp stove kit that includes 6 feet of chimney pipe, legs, flue brush, damper tool and racks in a portable carrying case
  • 117 Sq. In. cooking surface with included racks for drying small items or for indirect heat
  • Easy-adjust door damper allows for heat output adjustment
  • Heavy duty steel construction for reliability
  • Perfect for camping, backpacking, ice fishing, and hunting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a bree...
Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off...
Just $14 will score you this popular 27-inch dual monit...
Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bi...
Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter goes up to 7.5...
JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new ...
Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set replenishes you...
Amazon’s ‘Made in the USA’ WAG dog tr...
Show More Comments

Related

Hover-1 Switch is a 2-in-1 electric scooter + skateboard for $170, more in New Green Deals

This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid campsite at $90, more in New Green Deals

Save now

This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a breeze to clean at low of $71

$71 Learn More
Save 28%

Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off, or this Alexa-enabled one at low of $80

From $80 Learn More
Save 53%

Just $14 will score you this popular 27-inch dual monitor mount at 53% off, more from $12.50

From $12.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set at new low of $20.50 (Save 40%)

$20.50 Learn More
Reg. $130

Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter goes up to 7.5MPH at $100 on Amazon (Reg. $130)

$100 Learn More
Coming soon

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October – Gryffindor Dorms, more

Freebies Learn More