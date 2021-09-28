Tested: Totallee clear iPhone 13 case offers logo-free and near-weightless minimalism at its best

Deliveries have been landing with 9to5 writers nonstop since the new Apple handsets were announced, and we are now ready to take a hands-on look at the new Totallee clear iPhone 13 case. After taking a closer peek at the brand’s popular minimalist lineup for iPhone 12, and coming away quite impressed, we are now ready to weigh in on the Totallee clear iPhone 13 case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Totallee clear iPhone 13 case review

The new Totallee clear iPhone 13 case continues the brand’s focus on clean, minimalist covers for Apple’s latest smartphones. The word minimalist gets thrown around far too liberally, and especially so in the smartphone case world, but Totallee’s offerings truly fit the bill.

It is about as thin as you can get while still providing some light protection for the camera array, display, and at least to some degree, the exterior shell. The Totallee clear iPhone 13 case offers customers a truly thin option with “nearly weightless” design, and once again, a super snug fit. You’re also looking at one of the only name brands out there that doesn’t have to put their ugly logo and name across the back of your iPhone. While this might not be a big deal for some folks, I, for one, appreciate that, especially when I decide to go with some minimal coverage for the day, week, or month.

Your naked iPhone is about 0.29 inches thick, according to Totallee, and this case will only raise that number up to 0.33 inches.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Nearly weightless

No branding or logos

MagSafe compatible

Raised lip around the camera and display

Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 13 case

iPhone 13 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow

30-day money-back guarantee

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re the type to prefer a sort of barely-there cover for your iPhone, the Totallee clear iPhone 13 case should be on your watch list. Completely branding and logo-free, it’s easily one of the best minimalist cases I have come across over the years. You still get a nice raised lip around the camera array and display to keep things safe from table scratches and the like, as well as a perfectly snug fit around the new iPhone 13.

After going hands-on and actually using the brand’s iPhone 12 case for a year now, I can, at least in that amount of time, back up the claims that it doesn’t yellow over time (or at least not quickly for me).

These Totallee clear iPhone 13 case is made of what the brand refers to as a “soft, grippy material which is great for shock absorption.” It almost feels like a pliable gummy rubber wrapped around your device, much like last year’s offerings, with just a little bit of extra grip that doesn’t feel overly sticky to my fingertips.

If I was going to force myself to find a negative on this case, the only thing I can really come up with (unless you just hate clear minimalist covers) is the price. It certainly isn’t the most affordable option out there, especially considering how basic everything is. However, this regularly $39 option is currently even more affordable with our discount code, making the barely-there case’s price tag a little bit easier to swallow.

