Totallee’s branding-free minimalist iPhone 13 cases have arrived

The new minimalist iPhone 13 cases from Totallee have now arrived. A regular in our yearly roundups of the best out there, Totallee offers some of the best minimalist iPhone 13 cases on the market with a barely there approach with a snug fit, a rubbery texture, and a nearly weightless design. Read on for more details on the new minimalist iPhone 13 cases from Totallee.

New minimalist iPhone 13 cases from Totallee

Totallee is once again offering its minimalist approach to accessorizing Apple’s handsets. The iPhone 13 collection consists of two models in various colors: Matte and Transparent. As the names suggest, the matte option covers your iPhone in the brand’s barely there sheath (0.02 to 0.03 inches) while the transparent option offers up a gummy cover that’s additive in to touch while allowing your iPhone 13’s beautiful colorway to shine.

Our matte case is made with hard, yet flexible, plastic. This is our thinnest option and is best for the ultimate minimalist. Our transparent case is made with a soft, grippy material which is great for shock absorption.

This year’s models are essentially the same as the 2020 offerings but in an iPhone 13 form factor, so our previous hands-on review for the iPhone 12 models will give you a better idea of what you’re in for. The cases feel good in your hand, feature absolutely zero branding to ruin the vibe, and work great with MagSafe charging.

The new minimalist iPhone 13 cases from Totallee are now available for purchase from $39 over at Amazon and directly on the official site. Here are some quick links to each model:

Here's our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 13 cases

