Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star Wars, Architecture, Mario, more

-
AmazonLEGO
Spend $50 $10 off

Amazon is kicking off a new promotion today that’s taking an extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50. Shipping is free for everything in the sale, as well. With a collection of Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, City, and other themes included, you’ll be able to mix and match between a variety of different kits. Many of them are already on sale to begin with, and will drop even further when packaged with other eligible sets to hit the threshold. A similar promotion is also available at Target, just with a $10 gift card instead of an instant discount. Head below for all of our top picks or just shop the entire collection right here.

Notable LEGO mix and match deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the sets on tap in today’s promotion, make sure you go plan ahead your LEGO spending come October. There will be a new series of gifts with purchase available, including an exclusive new Gryffindor Dorms build and more. Get a closer look in our coverage for more details on when and how to lock-in the freebies.

More on the LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack:

Create epic conflicts between 501st Legion Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars building set for kids (75280). The posable AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder construction models each have authentic blue and white 501st Legion color schemes, plus stud shooters for battle play.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases November 1
Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1
Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Just $4.50 lets you work out anywhere with a Gaiam resi...
Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set fro...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-large...
Snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime ship...
Beam your handwritten ideas to the cloud: Reusable Rock...
It’s hard to beat the affordability of this Furin...
Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at...
Show More Comments

Related

Massive savings

Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live: UCS Millennium Falcon $100 off, much more

Shop now Learn More
New low

This smartphone tripod also has a built-in LED ring light at low of $20 (Reg. $34)

$20 Learn More
New low

Just $4.50 lets you work out anywhere with a Gaiam resistance band kit (All-time low)

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $57

Unlock savings with Sam’s Club Membership including free tasty treats at $20 (Reg. $57)

$20 Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide