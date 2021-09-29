Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star Wars, Architecture, Mario, more

Amazon is kicking off a new promotion today that’s taking an extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50. Shipping is free for everything in the sale, as well. With a collection of Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, City, and other themes included, you’ll be able to mix and match between a variety of different kits. Many of them are already on sale to begin with, and will drop even further when packaged with other eligible sets to hit the threshold. A similar promotion is also available at Target, just with a $10 gift card instead of an instant discount. Head below for all of our top picks or just shop the entire collection right here.

Notable LEGO mix and match deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the sets on tap in today’s promotion, make sure you go plan ahead your LEGO spending come October. There will be a new series of gifts with purchase available, including an exclusive new Gryffindor Dorms build and more. Get a closer look in our coverage for more details on when and how to lock-in the freebies.

More on the LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack:

Create epic conflicts between 501st Legion Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars building set for kids (75280). The posable AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder construction models each have authentic blue and white 501st Legion color schemes, plus stud shooters for battle play.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases November 1

Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

