Here’s another chance to score ASUS’ 6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 gaming router at low of $380 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering ASUS’ RT-AX89X Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $379.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Normally fetching $450, today’s savings are a match for the second-lowest price we’ve tracked and the Amazon low. Sporting a 12-stream design, ASUS’ powerhouse gaming router is ready to take on just about anything with speeds of up to 6,000Mb/s. You’ll also find AiMesh compatibility here, so it’s good for more than just online gaming, as well as dual 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a host of other LAN options. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars on B&H. See more options below.

Just looking to dip your toe into what Wi-Fi 6 is capable of? We’re also tracking some modest savings on TP-Link’s popular AX1800 and AX1500 routers starting at $69.99 shipped on Amazon. Each of these typically goes for $10 more, so you can save a ton over our lead deal and pocket some extra cash as well. Arriving with four Gigabit Ethernet ports, Alexa compatibility, and four beamforming antennas, each of these routers is ideal for smaller homes with speeds up to 1,800Mb/s.

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your battlestation in our dedicated PC gaming guide. Whether you’re after something simple and affordable like this dual-monitor mount for just $14, or a complete overhaul with Dell’s RTX 3060 XPS desktop at $430 off, our guide is your one-stop-shop that carries it all.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

