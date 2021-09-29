TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router brings Gigabit wireless speeds at Amazon low of $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $129 list price and going rate of $90 to $100 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest new condition price that we’ve tracked. Delivering up to 1,775Mb/s bandwidth to your home’s wireless network, this router is great for medium sized households. In addition to the single Gigabit WAN port, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports around back alongside a USB 2.0 plug for helping convert things like wired printers into wireless models. Want to learn more about TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 routers? Check out my hands-on with the AX73.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. eero’s Wi-Fi router sports wireless coverage for up to 1,500-square feet and comes in at only $69 shipped in refurbished condition on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

The additional coverage from today’s lead deal would be a great pair with extra security around your home. Right now, eufy’s Wi-Fi cameras are on sale from $60 with various models discounted. Also, don’t forget to swing by our networking guide for other ways to save.

More on the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi Router:

Dual-Band WiFi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation

Next-Gen 1.8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band)

Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

