Sony’s latest 75-inch Smart AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $600 off + more from $750

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD 75-inch LED Smart Google TV for $1,098 shipped. Regularly just shy of $1,700 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $1,150, today’s offer is up to $602 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A massive 75-inch 4K panel with HDR, this is a great living room upgrade with an X1 processor for upscaled content and Dolby Vision support. It is also a Google TV with access to thousands of apps and streaming services, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, Apple AirPlay 2, and a series of I/O options: four HDMI, two USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More 4K TV deals below.

More 4K TV deals:

The dive into our home theater deal hub for some accessories and audio upgrades. You’ll find price drops available on the Sony A7000 Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1 Sound Bar, these Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers, and Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision, just to name a few. Just make sure you go check out the new Fire TV Omni series TV alongside the rest of the new Amazon Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and much more in yesterday’s announcement coverage.

More on the Sony X80J 4K 75-inch LED Smart Google TV:

Enjoy a 4K HDR smart TV experience with natural color and clear sound. The powerful X1 4K HDR Processor reduces digital noise and boosts details for lifelike picture quality. Google TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps, while Google Assistant easily searches for content and controls your smart home simply by using your voice.

