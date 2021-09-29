Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds debut with transparent charging case

Today, Sony is debuting a new set of earbuds to go alongside an upcoming pair of over-ear ANC headphones. Both launching later this fall, the WF-C500 arrives with a unique transparent charging case to complement the true wireless design. Then there’s the Sony WH-XB910N Headphones, which will deliver active noise cancellation alongside adaptive audio playback and more. Head below for all of the details on the new Sony WF-C500 Earbuds and more.

Sony debuts new WF-C500 Earbuds alongside ANC headphones

Sony last refreshed its lineup of personal audio releases with its popular XM4 ANC earbuds. Now the brand is back with a pair of more affordable offerings that while aren’t quite as flagship-caliber as the buds that launched earlier in the year, but much more affordable. Enter the new Sony WF-C500 Earbuds, which arrive with a true wireless design and as the successor to the WF-XB700 buds that launched last year.

One of the biggest changes this time around is that the build is smaller than its predecessor. That takes a bit of inspiration from the XM4s, which were also more compact than the XM3s which came before. In this particular case, it leads to an IPX4 build that makes the new Sony WF-C500 Earbuds perfectly capable of serving as dedicated workout companions.

There are also some internal adjustments that should mean these appeal to a wide range of listeners in both the iOS and Android camps. For starters, the C500 rock Sony’s DSEE that helps restore some of the fidelity of music that’s compressed when streamed over Bluetooth. Sure, these earbuds aren’t directed at audiophiles, but any effort to help make music sound better is surely a worthwhile one.

There’s also Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which completes the package alongside onboard playback controls and a 10-hour battery life. One interesting inclusion is that the charging case has a transparent top to showcase when the earbuds are done charging. The Sony WF-C500 Earbuds will begin shipping on October 8 and enter with a $99.99 price tag. They’re also available for pre-order now on Amazon.

Sony launching a new pair of over-ear headphones

Sony is also keeping those new debuts rolling with the unveil of its WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones. These over-ear cans arrive at the middle of Sony’s current lineup, and sit below the flagship XM4s.

Just as you’ll find on the WF-C500, these headphones also rock Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. They also include the more novel Adaptive Sound Control feature, which allows the WH-XB910N to automatically adjust playback settings based on your location or activity. To pair with its active noise cancellation, Sony is also supplementing the experience with a new ambient sound mode that’s improved from past iterations of the technology.

Battery life clocks in at 30 hours, though you can expect 10 minutes on the charger to deliver 4.5 hours of playback. Now available for pre-order, the Sony WH-XB910N Headphones will be shipping on October 8, just as the WF-C500 are. Pricing is set at $249.99 once they officially launch next month.

