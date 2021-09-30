This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and more at low of $30 (43% off)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Multi-Function Extension Pole Kit for $30.03 shipped. Usually going for about $53, you can save a massive 43% today and mark a new all-time low. This handy multi-functional cleaning tool does more than your average mop. Accompanied by a number of attachments from a lightbulb turner, to a duster and squeegee, and of course a microfiber floor mop, the telescopic handle extends all the way to 8-feet long so you can reach just about anywhere in the home. Perfect for tackling a wide variety of chores and saving you on clutter, it also sports a sturdy aluminum construction to last you many spring cleanings to come. See more below.

Don’t need the extra dusting and lightbulb-changing capabilities? Then I’d recommend going with the classic Swiffer 2-in-1 floor mop for $17. This is the kind I use in my home, and it certainly beats scrubbing my kitchen tile on hand and knee. Plus, this pack comes with 14 dry sweeping cloths and five wet mopping refills, so you can get started right away without any extra purchases.

While you’re here, we’ve rounded up a few other home goods deals that might be of interest to you. First up, these handy under-the-bed storage organizers are great for keeping out-of-season clothes neat and tidy for just $4.50 each. And if you get tired of sweeping up yourself, let this Roborock robot mop and vacuum do it for you at low of $250.

Amazon Basics Multi-Funtion Extension Pole Kit features:

Attachments included: duster, microfiber ceiling and fan duster, microfiber feather duster, rotating swivel squeegee, and light bulb changer

For use indoors or outdoors; clean windows, ceiling corners, furniture, walls, ceiling fans, baseboards, and much more

Reaches up to 8 feet with 3-stage telescopic handle; extends 35-59 inches per section

Heavy-duty aluminum pole construction with durable polypropylene parts

