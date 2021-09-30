Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each (40% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly declutter your room or prepare to quickly switch out seasonal clothes with these handy under-bed storage organizers. Each unit spans 42 by 18 by 6 inches, yielding a flat and slim design that will not only fit under the bed, but also in a wide variety of other spaces. A lightweight form-factor ensures these storage solutions will be easy to move from one place to another.

ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizer features:

Ultimate compact, space-saving solution for homes of all sizes! A large 42 x 18 x 6 “ pair of slim, flat, rectangular, breathable underbed storage bags with 1 handle and a see-through cover provides ample room storage for household items.

Reduce clutter and discreetly store items under the bed and in out-of-sight places. Underbed shoe storage open wide to store plenty of linens, clothes, and shoes and then zip shut for secure storage.

