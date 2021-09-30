Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each (40% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly declutter your room or prepare to quickly switch out seasonal clothes with these handy under-bed storage organizers. Each unit spans 42 by 18 by 6 inches, yielding a flat and slim design that will not only fit under the bed, but also in a wide variety of other spaces. A lightweight form-factor ensures these storage solutions will be easy to move from one place to another.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in this 3-pack of Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Pens at $7 Prime shipped? You’ll be able to keep one by the laundry hamper so you can quickly tackle stains at the end of the day. Best of all, you’ll still have a couple of others that you can keep in the laundry room and your backpack.

Once things are all wrapped up here, be sure to check out some of the other deals in our home goods guide. Recent headliners include this 39-inch folding desk at $33.50 shipped, an instant-read cooking thermometer at $11.50, and even a list of air purifier offers from $30. You can also score a couple universal game controller wall mounts at $3 each.

ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizer features:

  • Ultimate compact, space-saving solution for homes of all sizes! A large 42 x 18 x 6 “ pair of slim, flat, rectangular, breathable underbed storage bags with 1 handle and a see-through cover provides ample room storage for household items.
  • Reduce clutter and discreetly store items under the bed and in out-of-sight places. Underbed shoe storage open wide to store plenty of linens, clothes, and shoes and then zip shut for secure storage.

