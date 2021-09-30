Roborock’s E4 Robot Mop and Vacuum now $100 off at $250 shipped + more from $160

-
$129 off From $160

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its E4 Robot Mop and Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. That’s a $100 price drop from the regular $350 listing, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Just keep in mind, you can also score a refurbished model at Amazon for $160 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon right now. This model sits in a nice middle ground among the Roborock lineup with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities alongside intelligent mapping of your home and more. The 2000Pa suction power is great for carpets and hard floors while the 5200mAh battery can clean 2,100+ square feet before it returns itself to the charger. Smartphone control and voice command support are also included here alongside scheduling options. Head below for even more Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals. 

More Roborock deals:

We are also tracking some deals on the more affordable ILIFE robotic vacuums right here with deals starting from $170 shipped. But if you’re looking for a stick vacuum, Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless models are still $90 off right here and you’ll find even more in our home goods guide

More on the Roborock E4 vacuum and mop:

  • Serious suction:Strong suction is great for lifting grime off floors and critical for dragging it out of carpets. That is why E4’s suction is 11% stronger maxing out at 2000Pa. Expert airflow engineering, streamlined ducts, and a bell-shaped high static pressure zone keep suction consistently powerful throughout the clean.
  • More than a Vacuum: Make your floors shine that other vacuums may leave behind with the easily attached mop. Now 28% larger, the upgraded mopping system uses innovative hydraulics to let you adjust the water flow to meet different cleaning preferences.

