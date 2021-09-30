Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-time low of $40

B&H is now offering the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $39.99 shipped. Marking the lowest price to date at $50 under its usual going rate, this clearance sale is $5 under our previous sale. Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

At $40, the lead deal is honestly the best value out there in the world of Assistant-enabled accessories for your smart home. Even the usually more affordable Nest Mini will set you back more right now with a $49 price tag. So if you’re looking to get in on the Google smart speaker game in any capacity, going with the Nest Hub is hard to beat at its all-time low.

For a more unique experience on the Assistant side of things, don’t forget that today saw a new low arrive on Lenovo’s Smart Frame at $250. But if it’s just accessories to outfit your existing Assistant speaker or display with some new gear to control, our smart home guide has you covered. There are plenty of discounts from LED bulbs to power strips and more up for the taking.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more. 

