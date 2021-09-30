Lenovo’s 21-inch Assistant-powered Smart Frame falls to new low of $250 (Save $150)

-
Best BuySmart Homelenovo
Reg. $400 $250

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now discounting the Lenovo Smart Frame down to $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at the very first discount of the year alongside a rare markdown overall on the recent release and the best price to date at $150 off. If Amazon’s unveil of the new Echo Show 15 earlier in the week had you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

At the $250 price point, you could also bring home the Echo Show 10 for an Alexa-driven experience. This one won’t hang up on your wall or double as a new piece of smart home decor, but will let you call upon the Amazon voice assistant for all of the things that a display like this can do best. Be it helping around the kitchen, serenading you with music, or just controlling smart home accessories, the unique rotating screen delivers a novel upgrade to your space.

Earlier in the week, Amazon got in on the more communal smart display action with the unveil of its new Echo Show 15. The upcoming device won’t be launching until later this fall, but arrives with a 15-inch display and plenty of features that ensure it is suited for helping families keep track of events and reminders, showcase photos, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to learn more about Amazon’s latest.

Lenovo Smart Frame features:

A digital photo frame in a contemporary design, the Lenovo Smart Frame is customized to blend seamlessly into your home’s interior. It’s your household’s entry point to your favorite memories, re-lived directly from your cloud collection. The Lenovo Smart Frame can also transform into live wall art that’s customizable to your taste and surroundings, letting you choose from world-famous pieces to display on a brilliant screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup...
AcuRite Iris Wi-Fi weather monitoring station with mobi...
Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-...
Save up to 33% on meross smart HomeKit floor and desk l...
LIFX Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit Bulb drops to low of $15...
eufy’s new SoloCam E20 packs a weatherproof, wire...
Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer Switch sees first discount...
Lenovo’s latest 14-inch Chromebook 3 plummets to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-time low of $40

$40 Learn More
$1,000 off

LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

$1,339+ Learn More
Reg. $15+

Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask 3-pack hits Amazon low at $6 (Reg. $15+)

$6 Learn More
Save $50

Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup ahead of winter for $199 (Save $50)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $200

AcuRite Iris Wi-Fi weather monitoring station with mobile notifications, Alexa support now $153

$153 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, thankful, Dungeon and Puzzles, more

FREE+ Learn More
25% off

DSW takes 25% off New Balance, adidas, Merrell, Reebok, and more during its Athletic Sale

from $40 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts Riverdale, Young Sheldon, and more

$15 or less Learn More