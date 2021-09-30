OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPhone 12 or newer at $9.50 low (Save 50%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOMOTON
50% off $9.50

OMOTON via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Charging Stand for $9.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to recharge your phone while also keeping it in view at all times, this is a great option. The stand itself is made of three segments and can be placed at various angles and there’s a spot for you to place a MagSafe charger if you have an iPhone 12 or newer. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the adjustability and built-in MagSafe support here, Lamicall’s Phone Stand is great. Considering it costs $8.50 on Amazon, you’ll save an extra dollar and get a different overall design, making it a slightly more budget-friendly buy if you just want to hold your phone up.

Speaking of MagSafe, did you see Apple’s official magnetic battery pack is down to $84 right now? That’s 15% off and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your phone just isn’t lasting as long as you’d like, sticking this battery on the back could be the answer to your problems. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the OMOTON MagSafe Stand:

  • MAGSAFE CHARGER STAND: The cell phone stand is ONLY compatible with original Apple MagSafe charger for iPhone 13 / 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 mini / iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Max / Pro / Mini. Please note that MagSafe charger is not included
  • FOLDABLE & PORTABLE: The cell phone stand collapses flatly to effortlessly fit in bags and even pockets. You can take it anywhere at anytime
  • ADJUSTABLE VIEWING ANGLE: Featuring dual shafts, this stand for MagSafe charger easily adjusts up to 270 degrees to satisfy all your viewing needs. It keeps your hands free when you watch videos, play games and have video calls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OMOTON

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and...
Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titani...
Don’t let power outages get you down with eight L...
UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes i...
Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mountin...
Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging ...
Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPh...
Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $28 (Save 20%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save 43%

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and more at low of $30 (43% off)

$30 Learn More
Save $120

Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190 (Save $120)

$190 Learn More
45% off

Don’t let power outages get you down with eight LED camping lanterns at $3.50 each (45% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Save now

Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone plus VPN Unlimited and 12min for $159 (Reg. $844)

$159 Learn More
Amazon low

UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes install easy at $25.50 (Amazon low)

$25.50 Learn More
50% off

Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mounting bracket (New low, 50% off)

$5 Learn More
Reg. $200

Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case now $50 off at $150 shipped

$150 Learn More