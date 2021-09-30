OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPhone 12 or newer at $9.50 low (Save 50%)

OMOTON via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Charging Stand for $9.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to recharge your phone while also keeping it in view at all times, this is a great option. The stand itself is made of three segments and can be placed at various angles and there’s a spot for you to place a MagSafe charger if you have an iPhone 12 or newer. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the adjustability and built-in MagSafe support here, Lamicall’s Phone Stand is great. Considering it costs $8.50 on Amazon, you’ll save an extra dollar and get a different overall design, making it a slightly more budget-friendly buy if you just want to hold your phone up.

Speaking of MagSafe, did you see Apple’s official magnetic battery pack is down to $84 right now? That’s 15% off and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your phone just isn’t lasting as long as you’d like, sticking this battery on the back could be the answer to your problems. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the OMOTON MagSafe Stand:

MAGSAFE CHARGER STAND: The cell phone stand is ONLY compatible with original Apple MagSafe charger for iPhone 13 / 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 mini / iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Max / Pro / Mini. Please note that MagSafe charger is not included

FOLDABLE & PORTABLE: The cell phone stand collapses flatly to effortlessly fit in bags and even pockets. You can take it anywhere at anytime

ADJUSTABLE VIEWING ANGLE: Featuring dual shafts, this stand for MagSafe charger easily adjusts up to 270 degrees to satisfy all your viewing needs. It keeps your hands free when you watch videos, play games and have video calls

