Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is a little more affordable at $84 (New low)

After seeing a collection of official iPhone 13 cases go on sale this morning, AT&T is now back to deliver a new all-time low on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. On sale for the first time by itself, you can bring home the new accessory for $84.15. That’s down from the usual $99 price tag and amounts to $15 in savings. Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $55, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to take advantage of MagSafe at home, Apple’s official charger is now down to a $34 to go alongside the flagship MagSafe Duo at $97, another new low. But then be sure to go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

