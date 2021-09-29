Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is a little more affordable at $84 (New low)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleAT&T
New low $84

After seeing a collection of official iPhone 13 cases go on sale this morning, AT&T is now back to deliver a new all-time low on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. On sale for the first time by itself, you can bring home the new accessory for $84.15. That’s down from the usual $99 price tag and amounts to $15 in savings. Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $55, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to take advantage of MagSafe at home, Apple’s official charger is now down to a $34 to go alongside the flagship MagSafe Duo at $97, another new low. But then be sure to go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

AT&T

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s rec...
Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro...
elago’s W4 Apple Watch Stand brings old school Ma...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Minima 20W USB-C Charger ...
Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 seri...
AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and more are down ...
Tested: Totallee clear iPhone 13 case offers logo-free ...
Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charge...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

From $29 Learn More

Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more

Reg. $39

Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with an Amazon low on Apple’s official MagSafe at $27

$27 Learn More
Save 29%

Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to 29% off following rare discounts from $25

From $25 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More