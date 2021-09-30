Razer intros new budget-focused streaming gear with webcam and 4K capture card from $80

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsRazer

Today, Razer is taking its streaming lineup to the next level with the introduction of the Kiyo X webcam and Ripsaw X capture card, both of which are designed for up-and-coming streamers with budget-focused price points. Generally, picking up high-end gear for your streaming setup can cost a small fortune, but Razer aimed to keep things lower-cost while still offering a quality product here. The Kiyo X delivers 1080p30 or 720p60 for streaming, and the Ripsaw X actually captures up to 4K30. So what other features do we have, and how can this take your stream to the next level? Keep reading to find out.

Razer’s all-new Kiyo X USB webcam lets you finally add a camera to your live stream

Often, streamers might not use a webcam because finding a quality one at a decent price point just isn’t easy. For example, the Logitech StreamCam is $169 at Amazon right now, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro is $200. Well, the Kiyo X offers the ability to record at 1080p30 or 720p60 over USB, meaning no dedicated capture card is required. If you don’t think that’s high-enough resolution, just consider how small your camera’s image is displaying in the stream. Because of how small the view is, 720p60 is more than enough for those just starting out, and the other features here make up for the standard HD resolution.

You’ll find that the Kiyo X has full autofocus and it’s “smart enough to maintain focus on you at all times,” according to Razer. With fully customizable settings, you can toggle between auto and manual focus, choose various image presets, or create your own profile with custom brightness, contrast, saturation, and white balance.

Capture 4K30 or 1080p60 with the Razer Ripsaw X

When it comes to capture cards, the all-new Razer Ripsaw X takes the cake for what you should look at using. It features 4K30 and 1080p60 capture, which happens over its HDMI 2.0 to USB 3.0 connection. The compact form factor delivers a smaller size than many other competitors, though Elgato’s CamLink 4K does have a bit more of a sleek design.

The Ripsaw X will be a must-have in your setup if you have everything Razer and want to bring a higher-quality camera into your setup for system capturing. I have a similar setup at my streaming desk where I have two different cameras, one being a webcam and one a DSLR, and love the result that it gives when capturing. You can use different views to add variation to your scenes and interact with your viewers in all new ways.

Ready to take your stream to the next level? Razer’s new gear starts at just $80

The Razer Kiyo X webcam is available starting today for $79.99 at Amazon, while the Ripsaw X will cost $139.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Razer is expanding beyond its normal keyboard/mouse and laptop lineup lately. The Kiyo X and Ripsaw X will become staples and go-tos for many streamers. I’m excited to see the quality that comes out of the Kiyo X as more people start to stream and look for budget-focused options when it comes to camera and capture gear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

September’s best LEGO Ideas including a working o...
Just $6.50 Prime shipped will score this extended RGB m...
Hands-on: SteelSeries Ghost limited-edition Apex 7 TKL ...
Woot discounts PC gaming gear from $11 with mice, keybo...
Here’s another chance to score ASUS’ 6Gb/s ...
Show off your favorite game controllers with universal ...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-large...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Upgrade to Logitech’s C920X 1080p webcam at low of $60 shipped (Rare discount)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilogy, The Last Express, Agent A, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each (40% off)

$9 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

From $21 Learn More
50% off

Pick up two of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote at new low of $20 each

$40 Learn More

Levi’s x Felix the Cat collection just launched with nostalgic apparel from $28

40% off

Work from anywhere with this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 shipped (40% off)

$33.50 Learn More
Reg. $189

Stay fit at your desk this fall: DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike now $149 shipped (Reg. $190+)

$149 Learn More