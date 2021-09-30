Razer intros new budget-focused streaming gear with webcam and 4K capture card from $80

Today, Razer is taking its streaming lineup to the next level with the introduction of the Kiyo X webcam and Ripsaw X capture card, both of which are designed for up-and-coming streamers with budget-focused price points. Generally, picking up high-end gear for your streaming setup can cost a small fortune, but Razer aimed to keep things lower-cost while still offering a quality product here. The Kiyo X delivers 1080p30 or 720p60 for streaming, and the Ripsaw X actually captures up to 4K30. So what other features do we have, and how can this take your stream to the next level? Keep reading to find out.

Razer’s all-new Kiyo X USB webcam lets you finally add a camera to your live stream

Often, streamers might not use a webcam because finding a quality one at a decent price point just isn’t easy. For example, the Logitech StreamCam is $169 at Amazon right now, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro is $200. Well, the Kiyo X offers the ability to record at 1080p30 or 720p60 over USB, meaning no dedicated capture card is required. If you don’t think that’s high-enough resolution, just consider how small your camera’s image is displaying in the stream. Because of how small the view is, 720p60 is more than enough for those just starting out, and the other features here make up for the standard HD resolution.

You’ll find that the Kiyo X has full autofocus and it’s “smart enough to maintain focus on you at all times,” according to Razer. With fully customizable settings, you can toggle between auto and manual focus, choose various image presets, or create your own profile with custom brightness, contrast, saturation, and white balance.

Capture 4K30 or 1080p60 with the Razer Ripsaw X

When it comes to capture cards, the all-new Razer Ripsaw X takes the cake for what you should look at using. It features 4K30 and 1080p60 capture, which happens over its HDMI 2.0 to USB 3.0 connection. The compact form factor delivers a smaller size than many other competitors, though Elgato’s CamLink 4K does have a bit more of a sleek design.

The Ripsaw X will be a must-have in your setup if you have everything Razer and want to bring a higher-quality camera into your setup for system capturing. I have a similar setup at my streaming desk where I have two different cameras, one being a webcam and one a DSLR, and love the result that it gives when capturing. You can use different views to add variation to your scenes and interact with your viewers in all new ways.

Ready to take your stream to the next level? Razer’s new gear starts at just $80

The Razer Kiyo X webcam is available starting today for $79.99 at Amazon, while the Ripsaw X will cost $139.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Razer is expanding beyond its normal keyboard/mouse and laptop lineup lately. The Kiyo X and Ripsaw X will become staples and go-tos for many streamers. I’m excited to see the quality that comes out of the Kiyo X as more people start to stream and look for budget-focused options when it comes to camera and capture gear.

