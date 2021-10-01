Fitbit Luxe falls to new all-time low starting at $85 (Reg. $150)

Reg. $150 From $85

QVC is currently offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.96 shipped. New customers can drop an additional $15 off the sale price by appling code NEW at checkout, bringing the total down to $84.96. With a normal $150 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time that’s $30 or more under our previous mention and still one of the very first discounts across the board. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

At $85, the Fitbit Luxe above is one of the most compelling exercise tracking devices on the market thanks to the featured discount. Though if you are in the market for a more affordable model, the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $30 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

For something a bit more unique, yesterday saw a notable discount go live on the Casio Men’s Pro Trek Sport Watch at $190. Delivering a titanium design with old school aesthetics, this isn’t as slick as the lead deal, but arrives as a more unique timepiece for wearing outside of trips to the gym and the like.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

