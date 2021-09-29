Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro nears low at $110 (Reg. $179)

Woot is offering Apple’s previous-generation Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro at $109.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $179, and now going for $143 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to turn your iPad into a laptop, this is a great accessory to do just that. You’ll find a full-sized keyboard here which allows you to type while sitting down and using the entire 11-inch display as just that, a display. I picked up one of these keyboards for my iPad Pro during the original launch back in 2018 and it was a great experience until I upgraded to the Magic Keyboard. But, if you don’t have hundreds to spend on that, this is the best alternative on the market. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for more.

Do you need a keyboard for your iPad, but have a different model or just want to save some more cash? Logitech’s Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard is a great option. It’s just $35 shipped at Amazon and offers a slim design and universal compatibility, making it a great investment.

Don’t forget to check out our Apple guide for other ways to save. There, you’ll find discounts and ways to save on Apple’s latest MagSafe Battery Pack, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and so much more. We keep the guide updated with the latest deals from around the web, so be sure to check back often to see what else we’ve found.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (4th generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

