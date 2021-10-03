AirPods Pro have dropped to a new 2021 low at $179 (Save $70), more from $109

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s lineup of latest AirPods headlined by the AirPods Pro at $179 shipped. Having dropped to the best price of the year, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and beats our previous mention by $1.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Joining the AirPods Pro discount, we’re also seeing both of the regular AirPods on sale today, too. Headlining is a rare markdown on the the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $129, which are down from the usual $199 price tag and matching our previous mention from a few months ago. You can also score AirPods with Wired Charging Case at $109, beating our previous mention by $6 and stacking up to $50 in total savings.

In either case, you’re looking at notable alternatives to the lead deal for those who don’t need the more premium listening experience. You’re still looking at a true wireless design, as well as many of the other notable Apple features like fast pairing, an H1 chip, and more. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

