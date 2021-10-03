Save up to 40% on these stunning iridescent tumblers, espresso cups, and more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dragon Glassware (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Set of Two Diamond Irridescent Whiskey Tumblers for $27.99 Prime shipped. Down from $35, today’s solid 20% savings are the first we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low. Sporting a unique, “gravity-defying” design, these artisanal tumblers employ an iridescent colorway which are sure to dazzle your guests. And aside from looking like gems, the unique shape also helps to aerate your beverage for a smoother, richer tasting experience. Dragon Glassware also boasts “crystal clear, lead-free, high quality glass” to last you many drinks to come, which is also dishwasher and freezer safe. Head below to shop the rest of today’s Dragon Glassware deals.

Dragon Glassware Irridescent Diamond Tumblers feature:

These Diamond Glasses feature a brilliant, sparkly iridescent effect that makes them perfect for pictures, parties, and memories. The subtle rainbow color ensures these champagne glasses sparkle in the light, making them a head turner and conversation starter.

Inspired by diamonds, the unique shape allows your drink to aerate as it is poured and swirled inside the glass. Perfect for whiskey, bourbon, scotch, wine and more.

Beautifully positioned at an anti-rocking, spill-proof, 50-degree tilted angle for a unique drinking experience. Experience them with our Diamond Chilling Stones for an on-the-rocks experience without watering down your alcohol.

