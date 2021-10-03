Anker’s Eufy RoboVacs with Alexa/Assistant, floor mopping, and more up to $112 off today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 for $127.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. Usually fetching $240, today’s massive $112 cut marks a new Amazon low, falling $12 under our previous mention. Designed to maneuver where traditional vacuums can’t, this ultra-slim 3-inch RoboVac is complemented by 1500Pa of suction power – plenty to cover everything from tile to hardwood and even thicker carpets. In fact, Eufy’s RoboVac 12 will automatically boost its cleaning power depending on the surface it’s on, with an infrared sensor to help it avoid falling off ledges or bumping into objects. Backed by a 24-month warranty. Head below for even more Eufy RoboVac deals.

Looking for a slightly more intelligent design to tackle your floors? Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 30 is down to $139.99 and the RoboVac G10 is currently only $149.99, marking even more Amazon lows for these models at up to $100 off from $240. The RoboVac 30 features much of the same cleaning capabilities as our lead deal, only with the inclusion of boundary tape so it knows not to enter certain parts of the home, as well as a remote to set timers and schedules with.

Alternatively, the G10 brings not only remote vacuuming but also mopping to the table, as well as Alexa and Assistant support, and a more powerful cleaning motor. So depending on the needs of your home, the slightly higher price tag might be worth the investment.

Now that you’ve got some handy robots dealing with your floors, you can spend more time relaxing and indulging in your favorite hobbies. Personally, I love to cook and bake, so I’m thrilled to see Gotham Steel’s 20-piece nonstick kitchenware set down to just $117 shipped. That’s a massive drop from where we tracked it just one week ago, marking a new all-time low at up to $153 off, so I’d say these savings are worth a look before they dry up.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 Vacuum Cleaner:

Twice the Coverage, Twice the Care: Extended 24-month product service support means you can enjoy care-free cleaning for longer. Receive friendly, helpful guidance anytime you need it and make maintenance easy and stress-free.

Cleans Where Others Can’t: The slim 2.85” body with an upgraded 1500Pa only cleans glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see. Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

