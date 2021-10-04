Acer announces three new laptops Windows 11 laptops + free update to existing computers

Today, Acer announces its first sustainability-focused notebook, the Aspire Vero, launching tomorrow with Windows 11. This laptop uses post-consumer recycled plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard, and also features 100% recyclable packaging. Not only that, but Acer has also announced two new computers, the Swift 5 and Nitro 5, all of which ship with Microsoft’s latest operating system. For more information on Windows 11 with Acer computers, as well as the three new announcements, head below.

Acer announces Windows 11 compatibility with a “vast majority” of its products

To start things off, let’s take a look at Windows 11 support for Acer’s existing line of products. Acer worked closely with Microsoft to ensure most of its computers, including those produced in the last three years, would be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. This means that if you have a modern Acer machine, it’ll likely be able to upgrade on day one. Acer has set up a dedicated landing page for additional details, so be sure to give it a look.

New Acer Vero laptop delivers eco-minded consumers a machine they can get behind

The Acer Vero is EPEAT Silver-certified and meets a “significant list of environmental and socially responsible criteria,” including substance management, material selection, product longevity, energy consumption, packaging, carbon footprint, and corporate environmental performance. Made from 30% PCR plastic in the chassis, and 50% PCR on the keyboard caps, Acer claims they’re saving approximately 21% in CO2 emissions when making this computer, while also saving plastics from the landfill.

No paint is used on the surface and the packaging is 100% recyclable. There are also a protective bag and keyboard that are made of 100% recycled plastic. The carton box, meanwhile, is 85% recycled.

On the power side of things, you’ll find up to the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Iris X graphics that’ll easily handle the most power-hungry tasks you can throw at it. Plus, up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage, a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and much more, this laptop is ready for any task you have, both work and play.

The all-new Acer Swift 5 delivers an elegantly-designed ultrathin notebook shipping with Windows 11

Changing gears a bit, we have the Acer Swift 5. This ultrathin and lightweight notebook brings an elegantly designed laptop to the table, made to “make the most of Windows 11.” You’ll find an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor here as well as Intel Evo certification, ready to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Designed from magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, the chassis is “durable yet lightweight” coming in at 2.29-pounds. There are also two new features this time around, including a touchscreen Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display. The keyboard, touchpad, and chassis are being treated with a BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial solution. There is also a 14-inch FHD screen on another model that features a 340-nit brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Latest Acer Nitro 5 laptop is ready to game and ships with Windows 11

Continuing on, we have the Acer Nitro 5. This laptop is ready for gamers to take advantage of all that Windows 11 has to offer the PC gaming world. Choosing between a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display, you’ll also find either an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, the GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, fast SSDs, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, and more. Both models come pre-loaded with Windows 11 and have 144Hz displays for fast-paced gaming.

These laptops start shipping tomorrow with prices from $700

The Aspire Vero with an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD will retail for $899.99, while stepping down to an i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB will lower the price to $699.99. The Swift 5 begins at $1,099.99 depending on the configuration you choose. And, for gamers, the Nitro 5 will ship with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz monitor at $769.99 while the 17.3-inch will sport an i7, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,199.99.

