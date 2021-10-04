AirThings Wave Plus/Mini smart radon and air quality monitors plummet to new lows from $47

Amazon is now offering the AirThings Wave Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor for $148.76 shipped. Down from a $229 going rate, today’s massive 35% plunge marks a new all-time low. Designed to track a variety of air quality metrics and ensure the best for your family, AirThings’ Wave Plus is a simple and easy way to keep tabs on what you’re breathing in on a daily basis. It’ll keep tabs on your home’s radon, CO2, toxins, chemicals, plus basic metrics like humidity, air pressure, and temperature. It connects to your smartphone for easy access, but you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant support here for further smart home integration. Head below to keep reading.

Have your own dedicated radon detector at home? Then you might benefit more from something like the Wave Mini down to $46.95 shipped, also on Amazon. That’s down an impressive 41% from what it normally goes for, also marking a new Amazon low. And while this one doesn’t include radon or CO2 detection, it’s still a great option for keeping track of other airborne toxins or chemicals, as well as the humidity and pressure gauges mentioned above. Plus, you don’t even lose out on Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, and at more than $100 under our lead deal.

Already a fan of Google’s Assistant ecosystem? Then you’ll be thrilled to hear we’re tracking the Google Nest Mini smart speaker down to just $25, which is nearly half of what you’d normally get it for. It’s a great way to add a central smart hub to your home for less, and enjoy a compact speaker with Assistant capabilities. But if you’d rather learn a bit more before buying, our smart home guide is the place to start.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!