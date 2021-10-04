Google Nest Mini expands your Assistant setup for just $25 (Reg. $49)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 shipped including B&H, Best Buy, and Home Depot. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at 49% in savings, the lowest price since Prime Day, and the second-best of the year. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re thinking that entering into the Alexa ecosystem may be more your speed, we’re currently tracking the third-generation Echo Dot on sale for the same price as the Nest Mini. So just $25 will score you a pretty similar smart speaker experience, just with Alexa at the helm instead of Google’s voice assistant.

Otherwise, our smart home guide awaits with a pretty notable selection of price cuts to kick off the week. Most notably, Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb has gone on sale for the first time, delivering a brighter design with more lumens than before at $43.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.