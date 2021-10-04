Google Nest Mini expands your Assistant setup for just $25 (Reg. $49)

-
Smart HomeB&HGoogle
Reg. $49 $25

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 shipped including B&H, Best Buy, and Home Depot. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at 49% in savings, the lowest price since Prime Day, and the second-best of the year. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re thinking that entering into the Alexa ecosystem may be more your speed, we’re currently tracking the third-generation Echo Dot on sale for the same price as the Nest Mini. So just $25 will score you a pretty similar smart speaker experience, just with Alexa at the helm instead of Google’s voice assistant.

Otherwise, our smart home guide awaits with a pretty notable selection of price cuts to kick off the week. Most notably, Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb has gone on sale for the first time, delivering a brighter design with more lumens than before at $43.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

B&H

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ultraloq’s fingerprint and smartphone-controlled ...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $...
Govee’s new smart electric space heater sees firs...
UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes i...
Roborock’s E4 Robot Mop and Vacuum now $100 off a...
TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-...
Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-time low of $40

$40 Learn More

LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces

Reg. $100

Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits now starting from $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$69+ Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case $11, more

From $3 Learn More
$50 off

Ultraloq’s fingerprint and smartphone-controlled U-Bolt Pro Smart Locks now $50 off (Today only)

From $130 Learn More
50% off

Hunter Fall Clearance Event offers up to 50% off best-selling boots, outerwear, more from $18

from $18 Learn More
Save now

Govee gets your Alexa/Assistant smart home ready for Halloween with up to 50% off light sale

50% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: 911 Operator, Neo Monsters, Boxing Manager, more

FREE+ Learn More