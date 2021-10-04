Amazon offers up to 30% off Fire HD tablets for the whole family from $40 shipped

-
Amazon
30% off From $40

Amazon is now offering some new markdowns on its Fire HD tablets as well as the kids’ editions starting from $40. You can score the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for $139.99 shipped. That’s 30% of the regular $200 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This 10.1-inch full HD, USB-C tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has an an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM (expandable to 1TB), and an aluminosilicate glass display. Alongside browser controls, kids can also “request apps, while parents approve purchases and downloads.” Head below for more Amazon Fire tablet deals and over to our 2021 breakdown for more details on the entire lineup

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Then swing by our 2021 feature of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more information on which model is best for you and your family. Then check out our hands-on reviews for the Fire HD 10 as well as Amazon’s keyboard add-on before you dive into our coverage of the brand new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more

More on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet:

  • Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
  • Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.
  • School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and...
Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Am...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygr...
Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off por...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at $20 (Save 33%), more

$20 Learn More
44% off

Amazon Oral-B and Crest sale has Whitestrips from $30 + electric toothbrushes up to 44% off

From $10 Learn More
Reg $50

Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld to the collection at $40 (Reg. $50)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $65+

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad drops to $58 at Amazon (Reg. $65+)

$58 Learn More
30% off

PUMA’s Flash Event takes extra 30% off sale items from $7: Running shoes, apparel, more

from $7 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $179, iPhone 12 cases from $17, more

Reg. up to $100

Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Amazon: Pyle, Blue Yeti or Nano, more

From $13.50 Learn More

LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces