Amazon offers up to 30% off Fire HD tablets for the whole family from $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering some new markdowns on its Fire HD tablets as well as the kids’ editions starting from $40. You can score the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for $139.99 shipped. That’s 30% of the regular $200 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This 10.1-inch full HD, USB-C tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has an an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM (expandable to 1TB), and an aluminosilicate glass display. Alongside browser controls, kids can also “request apps, while parents approve purchases and downloads.” Head below for more Amazon Fire tablet deals and over to our 2021 breakdown for more details on the entire lineup.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Then swing by our 2021 feature of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more information on which model is best for you and your family. Then check out our hands-on reviews for the Fire HD 10 as well as Amazon’s keyboard add-on before you dive into our coverage of the brand new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more.

More on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet:

Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles