The all-new Beats Studio Buds pack ANC, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more at Amazon low of $125

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Studio Buds for $124.95 shipped. Matched at B&H, Walmart, and available for just a few cents more at Best Buy. Down from the usual $150, today’s discount is the largest we’ve tracked for a new-condition pair and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As the latest true wireless buds from the iconic brand, the new Beats Studio Buds arrive with active-noise cancellation, IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance, and one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices. Ready for a full day’s adventure, you’ll also find 24-hour battery life here and Hey Siri support. Currently rated 4+ stars on Best Buy, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Not in love with Beat’s latest? Well, there are still plenty of buds in the sea, and for a compact ANC experience, Anker’s Soundcore Life A2 wireless earbuds make a compelling alternative at just $66. These employ a 6-microphone array and oversized 11mm drivers to deliver a booming, crystal clear sound. And while they don’t feature the same Siri support or waterproofing, you can bump up that battery life a bit to 35-hours in total.

Although if you do end up bringing home a pair of Beats, you’ll definitely want to take a look at Catalyst’s new waterproof case to keep them secure and pristine no matter where you’re headed. As well as keeping them safe from the rain, these military-grade cases also pack protection for drops, spills, and come with a handy carabiner for travel. Check out Justin’s coverage to find out more.

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

