Catalyst intros new waterproof, military-grade Beats Studio Buds case, AirTags gear, more

-
NewsCatalyst
Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case

Catalyst, a brand best known for its protective and waterproof Apple gear accessories, is introducing its new Beats Studio Buds case today alongside its latest AirTag case lineup. The Beats Studio Buds case features a one-piece design with 1-meter water protection while the AirTags cases include keychains, the Clip-it designed for laces and straps, and a 3M adhesive-equipped option. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case

First up, let’s take a look at the new Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case. Known as the Catalyst Waterproof and Drop Proof Case for Beats Studio Buds, it was “made with the same iconic one-piece, curved design that was invented for and applied to Apple AirPods.”

The silicone case has been adopted for Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds with waterproof sealing ribs for up to 3.3-feet of submersion protection. From there. you’ll find MIL-STD-810G drop protection (up to 4-feet) alongside a “free carabiner that easily hooks on to a belt, bag or purse for added security.” 

Available in black or red colorways, the new Catalyst  Beats Studio Buds case is now available for purchase at $30.  

Catalyst Total Protection AirTag cases

Next up, we are taking a look at the new Catalyst Hang-It, Clip-It, and Stick-It Cases for Apple’s AirTags. The new Total Protection AirTag case lineup, much like the aforementioned Beats Studio Buds case, provide waterproofing to 330-feet (100m), which is “100x more waterproof than the naked device,” as well as 10-foot Military Standard 810G drop protection “ensuring valuables are always safe and secure.” Here are more details from Catalyst for each of the three new models:

Catalyst Hang-It AirTag case $35

Hang-It comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet’s tag to a child’s backpack. 

Catalyst Clip-It AirTag case $35

Clip-It attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces 

Catalyst  Stick-It  AirTag case $35

Stick-It has an in-built 3M VHB removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most surfaces 

You can dive into our Beats Studio Buds review right here as well as our Apple AirTag review here. You’ll also want to dive into our roundup fo the best AirTag accessories out there as well as some of our launch coverage down below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Catalyst

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Nomad’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases continue ...
Acer announces three new laptops Windows 11 laptops + f...
Sony intros new wearable speaker and wireless transmitt...
The best new cookbook for fall: spooky treats, comfort ...
LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom ...
LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack slated to release in 202...
Latest Wyze Scale S offers new thin and light design + ...
New Shark WANDVAC PRO offers ‘most suction’...
Show More Comments

Related

New elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case also houses Apple’s AirTags from just $14

Orig. $150

Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

$110 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

From $21 Learn More

Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case

New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs to Apple’s latest handset

Save $25

The all-new Beats Studio Buds pack ANC, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more at Amazon low of $125

$125 Learn More
21% off

Create a tidy workspace with a 50-pack of Amazon Ball Bungee Cords at $8.50 (Save 21%)

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $100

Ninja’s 4-quart dehydrator-equipped air fryer just dropped to $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$69 Learn More