Catalyst intros new waterproof, military-grade Beats Studio Buds case, AirTags gear, more

Catalyst, a brand best known for its protective and waterproof Apple gear accessories, is introducing its new Beats Studio Buds case today alongside its latest AirTag case lineup. The Beats Studio Buds case features a one-piece design with 1-meter water protection while the AirTags cases include keychains, the Clip-it designed for laces and straps, and a 3M adhesive-equipped option. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case

First up, let’s take a look at the new Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case. Known as the Catalyst Waterproof and Drop Proof Case for Beats Studio Buds, it was “made with the same iconic one-piece, curved design that was invented for and applied to Apple AirPods.”

The silicone case has been adopted for Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds with waterproof sealing ribs for up to 3.3-feet of submersion protection. From there. you’ll find MIL-STD-810G drop protection (up to 4-feet) alongside a “free carabiner that easily hooks on to a belt, bag or purse for added security.”

Available in black or red colorways, the new Catalyst Beats Studio Buds case is now available for purchase at $30.

Catalyst Total Protection AirTag cases

Next up, we are taking a look at the new Catalyst Hang-It, Clip-It, and Stick-It Cases for Apple’s AirTags. The new Total Protection AirTag case lineup, much like the aforementioned Beats Studio Buds case, provide waterproofing to 330-feet (100m), which is “100x more waterproof than the naked device,” as well as 10-foot Military Standard 810G drop protection “ensuring valuables are always safe and secure.” Here are more details from Catalyst for each of the three new models:

Catalyst Hang-It AirTag case $35

Hang-It comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet’s tag to a child’s backpack.

Catalyst Clip-It AirTag case $35

Clip-It attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces

Catalyst Stick-It AirTag case $35

Stick-It has an in-built 3M VHB removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most surfaces

You can dive into our Beats Studio Buds review right here as well as our Apple AirTag review here. You’ll also want to dive into our roundup fo the best AirTag accessories out there as well as some of our launch coverage down below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!